U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. forces

8 January 2020 06:11 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
US 05:41
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 05:24
Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq
Politics 05:03
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
Latest
Oil surges after Iran attacks U.S. forces in Iraq, WTI at around $65
Oil&Gas 05:56
Pompeo, Esper arrive at White House after Iran attack on Iraqi base
US 05:41
Australian bushfire smoke drifts to South America - WMO
Other News 05:30
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 05:24
Second wave of missile attacks fired against US targets in Iraq
Politics 05:03
Pentagon confirms Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq
US 04:46
Trump briefed on reports of attacks on Iraq air base: White House
US 04:28
6.0-magnitude quake hits 131km ENE of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea: USGS
Other News 04:11
Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official
Politics 03:49