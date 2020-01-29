Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

29 January 2020 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Mastercard Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as customers spent more on its cards during the U.S. holiday shopping season, boosting fees for the world’s second-largest payment processor, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The company’s gross dollar volume, the dollar value of transactions processed, rose 12% to $1.73 trillion in the fourth quarter.

U.S. retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose every month in the fourth quarter helped by a strong holiday shopping season, while wage gains and the labor market remained on solid footing.

Around 29.38 billion transactions were processed, a 19% increase from a year earlier. The gain was led by a 9% rise in the United States and a 28% jump in Europe.

Net revenue rose 16% to $4.41 billion, edging past analysts’ estimates of $4.40 billion.

Adjusted net income rose to $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned $1.96 per share, while analysts had expected a profit of $1.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 1% in premarket trading.

