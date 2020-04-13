At least 6 dead after tornadoes hit Mississippi: authorities
At least six people were dead after strong tornadoes struck the U.S. state of Mississippi on Sunday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The fatalities occurred in Walthall County, Lawrence County, and Jefferson Davis County, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a number of tweets.
All the three counties are south of Jackson, Mississippi's capital, near the Louisiana state line.
The tornadoes also destroyed homes, toppled trees, and cut power to residents, according to local officials.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Sunday night in response to the tornadoes and storms.
