After ventilators, Xerox now plans to make hand sanitizers

Xerox Holdings Corp said on Tuesday it will make hand sanitizer in its factories in the United States and Canada to fight the spread of coronavirus, and start deliveries to healthcare organizations later this month, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The U.S. printer maker, which walked away from its $35 billion bid for HP Inc last month, plans here to produce about 140,000 gallons of hand sanitizer gel by June.

Xerox had earlier partnered here with Vortran Medical Technology to make ventilators with an aim to produce as many as 1 million devices in the coming months.