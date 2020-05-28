Boeing restarts 737 Max factory in step to jet’s comeback

Boeing Co. has restarted production of its beleaguered 737 Max jetliner, ending a four-month shutdown, as the planemaker works with regulators to end a global grounding that has hurt sales and damaged its reputation, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

Output of the Max resumed at a low rate as employees focused on improving quality and streamlining the way the plane is built, Boeing said in a statement Wednesday. The company halted work at its Seattle-area plant in January, citing uncertainty over when regulators would lift a flying ban imposed in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people.

Teams started to “warm up” the center of three production lines at the factory, using new processes intended to eliminate out-of-sequence work along with the rash of tools, rags and other debris that have turned up in completed aircraft, Stan Deal, who heads Boeing’s commercial division, said in a note to employees.

“When we temporarily suspended 737 Max production, we made a decision to invest in our people and our factories to drive improvements in safety, quality and production stability,” Deal wrote. The manufacturer is rolling out more than a dozen initiatives aimed at improving safety and quality on its 737 assembly lines.

September Return

While the timing of the regulatory approval is still in question, Boeing has said it’s targeting the Max’s return in the third quarter. Michael O’Leary, the head of Ryanair Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg TV earlier this week that the model should return to service in North America by late September or early October. His airline, which is one of Boeing’s largest 737 customers, expects to take its initial Max deliveries in the fourth quarter, he added.

“Right now, the focus is on the software validation and technical documentation required for a certification flight,” Deal said of the regulatory process. “We look forward to resuming deliveries on our backlog of over 3,800 737 Max airplanes, while recognizing that the ultimate timeframe will be set by regulators.”

The Max will re-enter a market that’s changed vastly since the grounding. Airlines that were clamoring for the planes are now postponing deliveries to save cash as they ride out the sharp downturn that’s accompanied a global pandemic. Boeing also needs to nurse along suppliers reeling from shortages and financial uncertainty.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which manufactures about 70% of the Max, started work earlier this month. Under a recent agreement, it will ship 125 Max frames to Boeing this year. That’s fewer than the 216 fuselages that Boeing had requested before the virus outbreak.

Boeing jumped 4.8% to $156.65 after the close of regular trading in New York, while Spirit gained 9.5% to $26.65.