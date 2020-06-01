Over 100 arrested in 2nd day protest in Houston over death of George Floyd

More than 100 people were arrested Saturday night in U.S. city of Houston as protest continued for the second day over the death of George Floyd, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Houston police tweeted Sunday morning that more than 100 individuals were arrested on various offenses.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner joined hundreds of protesters Saturday evening, marching for more than three hours in downtown Houston. A large police presence were seen at the demonstration which was largely peaceful.

Protest in Houston started Friday afternoon, with more than 100 people arrested when it deteriorated into violence in the evening. Police said eight police officers were injured and 16 patrol vehicles were damaged.

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that the body of George Floyd will be laid to rest in Houston.

"This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said, asking for peace amid violent protest and riot.

"His body will be returning to this city, to his city," said Turner.

Demonstrations and riots have spread to cities across the United States after a video went viral of George Floyd being suffocated to death by a white police officer in the mid-western U.S. state of Minnesota on Monday.