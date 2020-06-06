Some 41,500 National Guard officers on duty in US amid protests

The number of National Guard members mobilized in 33 US states to maintain law and order during the ongoing protests has reached 41,500, CNN said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TV, a total of 5,100 National Guard members are on duty in the District of Columbia alone, including 3,900 from other states.

This is a major increase from the day before, when 32,400 servicemen were deployed in DC and 32 US states.

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.