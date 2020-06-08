U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 110,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

US 8 June 2020 02:15 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 110,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 110,000 on Sunday, reaching 110,028 as of 1:33 p.m. (1733 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 1,927,428 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

New York state, which reported 378,097 cases, has seen a total of 30,324 deaths. New Jersey reported 12,176 fatalities and Massachusetts reported 7,289 fatalities. Other states with over 5,000 COVID-19 deaths included Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee'
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept
Loading Bars
Latest
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 110,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 02:15
Russell seals third successive win in Virtual Azerbaijan GP as Leclerc struggles in Baku Society 01:36
Saying Trump 'drifted away' from Constitution, Colin Powell picks Biden US 01:02
McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter Other News 00:26
WHO: Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 136,000 in past day World 7 June 23:59
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 400,000 World 7 June 23:25
Mousavi: Iran ready to exchange other prisoners Politics 7 June 22:56
Spain reports only one new death from COVID-19 Europe 7 June 22:27
Amira Oron named ambassador to Egypt after yearlong hold-up Israel 7 June 21:52
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 7 June 21:32
Azerbaijan confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases Society 7 June 21:31
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family US 7 June 21:01
Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside U.S. Embassy in London Europe 7 June 20:36
Thailand takes live music festival to Zoom amid virus outbreak Other News 7 June 19:47
Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a 'homecoming guarantee' Transport 7 June 18:52
Japan declines to join U.S., others in condemning China for Hong Kong law: Kyodo Other News 7 June 18:03
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July Transport 7 June 17:24
We thought too big, Renault says as it axes 15,000 jobs in cost-cutting reboot Finance 7 June 16:35
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health minister Europe 7 June 15:46
South Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients Other News 7 June 14:53
China will continue pushing for 'fast-track' entry arrangement with other countries Other News 7 June 13:56
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept Transport 7 June 13:14
80-90% of people in some Iranian cities not infected with COVID-19 Society 7 June 12:30
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Commentary 7 June 12:09
Iran plans to expand electrification of public transport Oil&Gas 7 June 12:06
Iran’s education startups significantly grow amid Covid-19 outbreak Society 7 June 12:04
Turkish cement export to int'l markets on decline Turkey 7 June 12:02
Imports of goods from China to Georgia down Business 7 June 12:00
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover grows Turkey 7 June 11:59
Business sector turnover expands in Georgia Business 7 June 11:58
Uzbekistan cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 7 June 11:56
Kazakhstan import of Turkish-produced steel down by over half Turkey 7 June 11:55
Azerbaijani MP: PACE is platform demonstrating double standards Politics 7 June 11:45
Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent" Other News 7 June 11:14
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July Other News 7 June 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 June 09:18
IFC talks development of solar photovoltaic parks in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 7 June 08:56
Australian surfer killed in shark attack World 7 June 08:52
Peru COVID-19 caseload rises to eighth-highest in world Other News 7 June 08:17
China would make a coronavirus vaccine a 'global public good' Other News 7 June 07:30
One more coronavirus death, fewer new cases confirmed in Spain Europe 7 June 06:54
China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases Other News 7 June 06:09
Telegram messenger restores service after connection issues World 7 June 05:17
UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police Europe 7 June 04:10
Malta accepts over 420 migrants after 40 days at sea Other News 7 June 02:28
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 128,000 World 7 June 01:34
Hungary, Germany to lift travel restrictions to each other's citizens Europe 7 June 00:33
Mexico restates commitment to April accord after OPEC+ talks Other News 6 June 23:27
Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province Other News 6 June 22:46
Azerbaijan supports extension of OPEC+ deal Economy 6 June 21:54
OPEC agrees to further extend production cuts Oil&Gas 6 June 21:24
Hundreds of Lebanese join anti-government protests as lockdown eased Arab World 6 June 21:02
Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO World 6 June 20:11
Iraq renews its commitment to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 6 June 19:50
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 204 to 40,465 Europe 6 June 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 379 new COVID-19 cases Society 6 June 18:29
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts to end of July Oil&Gas 6 June 18:28
Volume of issued mortgage loans increases in Azerbaijan Finance 6 June 17:24
Deposit liabilities of Georgia's banking system decrease Finance 6 June 17:23
Uzbekistan, China may set up joint venture for bearing production Business 6 June 17:12
Pros and cons of Iran’s new car presale lottery plan Business 6 June 17:11
Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves grow Finance 6 June 16:33
What to expect from OPEC+ meeting today Oil&Gas 6 June 16:31
Georgia makes changes to Produce in Georgia program Business 6 June 16:23
Uzbekistan exports wild cherry to China Business 6 June 15:50
Uzbekistan introduces recycling fees for cars Transport 6 June 15:38
Prices for Iran's petrochemical products down Oil&Gas 6 June 15:31
Iran to supply support packages to population until COVID-19 is curbed Iran 6 June 15:12
Tires, special vehicles manufacturing launch underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 6 June 14:59
Georgia's Medifari company plans to export facemasks to Israel, Russia, Belgium Business 6 June 14:54
Azerbaijan's Pasha Capital - leader in volume of operations on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 June 14:52
Kazakhstan to manufacture petrocemical products from coal Oil&Gas 6 June 14:32
EBRD, TBC Bank implement two mega-center projects in Georgia Business 6 June 14:29
Azerbaijani oil prices show mixed change Oil&Gas 6 June 14:26
DHL resumes its operations in Turkmenistan Business 6 June 14:21
Azerbajan expanding broadband internet in regions ICT 6 June 14:16
Turkmenistan to lock deals with foreign companies to buy pest control chemicals Business 6 June 14:01
China opens new transport corridor to Uzbekistan Transport 6 June 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 29-June 5) Finance 6 June 13:44
Georgia reduces electricity consumption during coronavirus Oil&Gas 6 June 13:28
Pomegranate crop in Azerbaijan surpasses last year's yield Business 6 June 13:28
Oversized goods transportation launched to Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Transport 6 June 13:24
Construction materials export from Uzbek Samarkand region increase Business 6 June 13:23
Georgia, Romania eye to boost cooperation opportunities in Black Sea region Business 6 June 13:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 6 June 12:52
Baku Higher Oil School to hold online I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers Society 6 June 12:38
Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases Other News 6 June 12:38
Romania, Georgia work on resuming Constanta - Poti / Batumi ferry connection Transport 6 June 12:36
Corporate securities transactions rise in Azerbaijan Finance 6 June 12:35
Wheat harvest kicks off in some regions of Turkmenistan Business 6 June 12:25
Georgian municipality predicts potato harvest for this season Business 6 June 12:22
How COVID-19 impacts Georgian fuel market? Oil&Gas 6 June 12:21
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy equipment spare pars via tender Tenders 6 June 12:04
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 6 June 11:57
Turkmenistan, Russia set measures to boost co-op in construction sector Business 6 June 11:54
Data on petroleum, chemical products manufacturing in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 6 June 11:48
China reports three new COVID-19 cases, two asymptomatic cases Other News 6 June 11:21
Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development Tourism 6 June 11:20
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 407 to 183,678 Europe 6 June 11:16
Turkmenistan, France discuss trade, economic cooperation Business 6 June 10:51
All news