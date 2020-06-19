U.S. COVID-19 cases top 2.2 mln: Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 2.2 million on Friday, reaching 2,203,659 as of 12:33 p.m. (1633 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 118,659, according to the tally.

New York remains the hardest-hit state with 386,556 cases and 30,974 fatalities. Other states with over 100,000 cases include New Jersey, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas, the tally showed.