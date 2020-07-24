Chicago takes down statues of Columbus, plans review of all monuments

US 24 July 2020 21:59 (UTC+04:00)
Chicago takes down statues of Columbus, plans review of all monuments

Chicago temporarily removed two statues of Christopher Columbus on Friday and announced it would reassess the appropriateness of all its monuments, a week after protesters had tried to topple one of the statues, leading to a violent clash with police, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city’s symbols,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said in a statement.

Protesters for racial equality have targeted Columbus monuments across the United States, challenging heroic portrayals of him in American education that downplay or ignore the explorer’s cruelty toward indigenous people of the Americas.

After consulting with “stakeholders,” Lightfoot ordered the removal of statues in Grant Park, Chicago’s large recreation area, and another in the Little Italy district, the statement said.

Crews using cranes removed the statues in the predawn darkness, news video showed, leaving bare pedestals.

“It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner,” the statement said.

The Chicago demonstrations, which resulted in several arrests and injuries, were among those that broke out across the United States to protest for racial equality and against police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Columbus, the 15th century Genovese-born explorer who sailed for the Spanish crown, remains a powerful symbol for some Italian-American groups that oppose the downgrading of his status.

“We as a community feel betrayed,” Pasquale Gianni of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans told Chicago’s ABC7 television in reaction to the removals. “We feel that part of our heritage has been stripped from us. These statues represent much more than just mere objects but the blood, sweat and tears of all the contributions of Italian-Americans to this great city.”

Chicago said it would soon announce a formal process to address all its monuments, memorials and murals, part of a review under way in many cities to diversify monuments that have overwhelmingly honored white men.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran may create joint multimodal transport corridor
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran may create joint multimodal transport corridor
Iran's handmade carpet sales decline
Iran's handmade carpet sales decline
Iran's MFA: Azerbaijani investors should have effective presence in Iran
Iran's MFA: Azerbaijani investors should have effective presence in Iran
Loading Bars
Latest
Chicago takes down statues of Columbus, plans review of all monuments US 21:59
Turkey's cargo transportation to Lebanon down in 1H2020 Business 20:51
No impact of global pandemic on export of cement from Turkey to Italy Business 20:45
Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Antalya province drops Transport 20:38
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Germany through its ports Turkey 20:27
Data on payments in Azerbaijani insurance market for 1H2020 disclosed Finance 20:17
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) Politics 19:42
ADB to financially support Azerbaijan in combating COVID-19 Finance 18:16
Azerbaijan discloses data on fees in insurance market from January through June 2020 Finance 18:16
Ukraine-based Corum to supply its substations to Kazakhstan’s ferrochrome producer Business 18:15
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to buy batteries via tender Tenders 18:13
Railway cargo transportation from Estonia to Azerbaijan drops Transport 18:12
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran may create joint multimodal transport corridor Transport 18:12
Mexican economy shrinks further in May to darken recovery prospects Other News 18:10
Program to support ventures experiencing problems with sales developed in Kazakhstan Business 18:08
Azerbaijani ministry: OPEC+ agreement allows regulating daily oil production during 2 years Oil&Gas 18:03
Azerbaijan's import of jet fuel from Turkey for 2019 revealed Oil&Gas 18:01
Uzbekistan's exports of textile products slightly increases during 1H2020 Business 17:52
Georgia plans to export olive soap Business 17:41
Azerbaijani energy minister: Last segment of Southern Gas Corridor under completion Oil&Gas 17:20
Azerbaijani energy minister talks volume of hydrocarbons produced from ACG Oil&Gas 17:17
Branch of Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for industrial safety expertise Tenders 17:12
Putin: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border very sensitive for Russia Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish clothes Business 17:06
Azerbaijani Expressbank’s net profit increases Finance 17:05
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender to design website, mobile application Tenders 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 573 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:02
Azerbaijan continues to export high technologies despite COVID-19 ICT 16:57
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community Economy 16:42
Cargo transportation along Azerbaijan-Latvia route increases Transport 16:32
Iraq grows import of Turkish steel Business 16:19
Cargo transportation along Azerbaijan-Belarus route increases Transport 16:19
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy sockets via tender Tenders 16:12
Azerbaijani Express Bank reveals its assets for 2Q2020 Finance 16:02
Kazakhstan to hold auction for Waste to Energy plant construction Oil&Gas 15:58
Russia's leading research institute talks COVID-19 impact on Turkmenistan's oil gas sector Oil&Gas 15:56
Iran's handmade carpet sales decline Business 15:52
Russia to resume international flights from start of August Russia 15:49
Global trade hit by restrictions during COVID-19 crisis - WTO Europe 15:33
Russia's leading research institute: Gas exports remains main revenue source for Turkmen budget Oil&Gas 15:27
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:21
Loans volume allocated in Kazakhstan's rural areas revealed Finance 15:13
Press-conference held in Stockholm in connection with Armenia’s provocations Politics 15:09
Azerbaijan establishes three new business associations Economy 15:08
Kazakhstan's export to UK down twofold Business 14:45
Elin Suleymanov meets with members of Azerbaijani community in US (PHOTO) Politics 14:43
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 14:39
Azerbaijani tour operators get opportunity to sell tickets for flights to Istanbul Society 14:38
Unauthorized rally of Armenians in front of Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium fails (PHOTO) Politics 14:38
BSTDB to explore opportunities to finance ‘downstream’ operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:38
Mineral water exports from Georgia to Azerbaijan decline Business 14:36
Turkish Northern Plywood Mil to establish wood processing in North Kazakhstan Business 14:33
BSTDB will readily use its experience in renewable energy projects for benefit of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:33
Uzbekistan expanding its local internet infrastructure ICT 14:25
Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers Europe 14:23
Cargo transportation by Azerbaijani Railways to Lithuania slumps Transport 14:15
Uzbekistan may join Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Association Business 14:13
SOCAR Turkey’s petroleum products exports revealed Oil&Gas 14:04
Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact Society 14:03
Russian company supplies pipes to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:55
LAPD investigating assaults by Armenians against peaceful Azerbaijanis as hate crimes Politics 13:49
Germany's share in Azerbaijan's total import volume increases Transport 13:47
Belavia extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 13:46
Turkish media outlets: Hagia Sophia officially starts functioning as mosque Turkey 13:44
Kazakhstan's monetary base increases month-on-month Finance 13:43
Turkish government: Armenian ASALA primarily poses danger to West Turkey 13:41
Kazakhstan increases agricultural output country-wide Business 13:02
Kazakhstan’s measures to soften COVID-blow to somewhat make up for GDP slump Business 13:01
China's daily passenger flights rebound to 80% of pre-COVID levels Other News 12:56
Uzbek Kapitalbank tops country's Bank Activity Index ranking Finance 12:46
British Airways-owner IAG boosted by 750 million pounds deal with American Express Europe 12:44
EU to deliver COVID-19 tests to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:42
Israeli cybersecurity co CyCognito raises $30m Israel 12:40
Central Bank of Uzbekistan updates its forecast of economic growth Finance 12:25
Kazakh uranium producing company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:24
Uzbekistan starts exports of protective masks to France Business 12:23
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime passenger transportation down Transport 12:21
Georgia's Galt&Taggart predicts domestic tourism spending in 2H2020 Finance 12:14
Turkmenistan, UK may expand co-op in environmental sphere Turkmenistan 12:13
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Oil&Gas 12:10
TAP moves back offshore bio-constructions Oil&Gas 12:02
EU executive says Airbus move should settle WTO dispute with U.S. Europe 11:59
Iran's MFA: Azerbaijani investors should have effective presence in Iran Economy 11:57
Equinor expects oil market volatility to continue going forward Oil&Gas 11:53
Turkmenistan to update its rolling stock with new wagons from Russia Transport 11:52
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reveals half-year sales via auctions Finance 11:48
Uzbekistan preparing to kickstart sales of locally assembled Volkswagen vehicles Transport 11:48
Turkmen agricultural supplier aims to expand production Business 11:41
South Korea says daily coronavirus cases may top 100, driven by imported infections Other News 11:34
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 11:33
Benetton family investment firm to cut stake in Cellnex to 13% Europe 11:26
World Bank to participate in number of wide-scale projects of Uzbekistan Business 11:23
Uzbekistan to allocate funds for development of horticulture Business 11:23
US Ambassador talks evidence of LA provocations done by aggressive Armenian demonstrators Politics 11:02
Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Online Education and Knowledge Assessment: Challenges and Opportunities’ Society 11:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia tries to pose threat to Azerbaijan’s strategic energy projects (VIDEO) Politics 10:58
WB participating in modernization of Uzbek agricultural sector Finance 10:55
EU economics commissioner sees recovery fund payment in second half of 2021 Europe 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates forJuly 24 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan's import of Tajik-made goods drops Business 10:33
All news