One killed in shooting during anti-racism protest in U.S. state of Texas

One man was killed in a shooting during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in downtown Austin in the U.S. state of Texas on Saturday, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"One adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Dell Seton (Medical Center) but was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. Initial reports indicate that the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle. Suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim," police officer Katrina Ratcliff said at a briefing.

She added that the suspect was detained. No one else was reported injured.