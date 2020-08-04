White House says U.S. tracking explosion in Beirut closely
The Trump administration is closely tracking the deadly explosion in Beirut, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told a news briefing on Tuesday, but she offered no details about the causes of the blast, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Witnesses and security sources in Beirut said the huge explosion near the center of Beirut killed at least 10 people and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital.
