Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to discuss the countries’ normalisation deal, a person briefed on his itinerary said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Also on Pompeo’s agenda are security challenges posed by Iran and China in the region, said the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality.
