Trump says NBA has become like a political organization
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the NBA has become “like a political organization”, though he said he did not know much about the players’ boycott to protest racial injustice following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country,” Trump said during a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Laura.
