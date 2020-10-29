Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana
Hurricane Zeta hit the coast of the US state of Louisiana on Wednesday, according to the US National Hurricane Center, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the statement, the hurricane hit the coast 100 km southwest of New Orleans. "Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). Shell Beach Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 81 mph (130 km/h) with a gust to 101 mph (163 km/h)," the center said.
The cyclone continues to move in a northeast direction at a speed of 39 km/h.
