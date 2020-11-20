U.S. travel restrictions with Canada, Mexico extended through Dec. 21

U.S. non-essential travel restrictions across its borders with Canada and Mexico will be extended through Dec. 21 due to COVID-19, U.S. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Dec 21. We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," Wolf tweeted.

The border restrictions were first implemented on March 21.

More than 11.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States, with over 251,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.