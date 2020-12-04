U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges

US 4 December 2020 06:02 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges

The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou that would let her return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Negotiations between Meng’s attorneys and the Justice Department picked up after the U.S. presidential election a month ago, the person said, but it is still unclear what kind of deal could be struck.

Meng, 48, was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant. She faces bank fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, which was subject to U.S. sanctions.

Meng does not think she did anything wrong and therefore is reluctant to make admissions that she does not think are true, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on a possible deal, said it was conditional on her admitting wrongdoing in the criminal case.

The source said the negotiations do not appear to be part of a larger deal with Huawei, which is also facing charges in the case.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges
U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges
U.S. states plan to sue Facebook next week
U.S. states plan to sue Facebook next week
U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record 100,226
U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record 100,226
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to attract carbon credits to create forest plantations Uzbekistan 07:01
U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges US 06:02
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 175,000 Other News 05:37
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 05:01
Moscow reports 77 coronavirus deaths in the past day Russia 03:05
UK coronavirus deaths top 60,000 as another 414 recorded Europe 01:55
OPEC+ supports 0.5 mln bpd output growth since January, monthly meetings Oil&Gas 00:48
Four killed in large blast in western England: local police Europe 3 December 23:59
Kazakhstan's revenue from petroleum oil exports to Hungary surge Oil&Gas 3 December 23:59
Georgian NCDC Head urges symptomatic citizens to undergo antigen test Georgia 3 December 23:09
Iran, Turkey call for increased economic coop. Iran 3 December 22:58
Turkey grapples with COVID-19 surge in 3 cities amid vaccine hope Turkey 3 December 22:47
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 3 December 22:45
It is through coordinated, concerted global response based on unity, multilateral cooperation that international community can craft strategies to mitigate effects of COVID-19 - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 22:17
Special Session of UN General Assembly is remarkable success for Member States of NAM - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 22:15
Non-Aligned Movement praises activities of UN system in response to COVID-19 - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 22:14
Throughout 2020 global community faced greatest health crisis in recent history - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 21:54
Turkmenistan proposes to widen cooperation in the area of nature protection and climate change on the OSCE platform Turkmenistan 3 December 21:05
Turkmenistan committed to humanitarian cooperation within the OSCE Turkmenistan 3 December 20:53
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company discloses amount of investments in Georgia's economy Oil&Gas 3 December 19:49
Annual production volume from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to increase by 2023 Oil&Gas 3 December 19:31
Azerbaijani president delivers speech at special session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 December 19:09
Iran Chamber of Commerce discusses increase of interest rates Business 3 December 19:05
Azerbaijan changes rules for distribution of property Economy 3 December 19:05
Georgia announces final results of parliamentary election Georgia 3 December 18:57
Special session of UN General Assembly on COVID-19 begins at Azerbaijani president’s initiative Politics 3 December 18:38
OSCE MG Co-Chairs welcome cessation of activities in area of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 18:31
Kazakhstan sees increase in registration of newly-purchased cars Transport 3 December 18:23
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council Politics 3 December 18:11
Metallurgical plant built with Russia’s support to be launched in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 3 December 18:04
Uzbekistan Railways JSC to increase authorized capital Transport 3 December 18:03
Russia hopes UNESCO mission to arrive soon in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 18:03
Georgian state flour subsidy program to maintain stable prices for bread Business 3 December 18:00
Foreign trade grows between Russia’s Udmurtia, Turkmenistan Business 3 December 18:00
Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry eyes studying Rothschild & Co experience in entering IPO Oil&Gas 3 December 18:00
Azerbaijan raises cargo exports in value terms Transport 3 December 17:58
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 3 December 17:58
Korean government donates glove boxes to Azerbaijan for COVID-19 examination (PHOTO) Society 3 December 17:55
Public to be provided with detailed information about martyrs - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 3 December 17:45
Georgia continuing efforts to diversify production and promoting use of renewable energy Oil&Gas 3 December 17:41
Number of projects to be implemented at Angren FEZ in Uzbekistan revealed Business 3 December 17:39
Prospects for expanding capabilities of Southern Gas Corridor discussed Oil&Gas 3 December 17:34
Kazakhstan looking for co-op opportunities with Northern European countries despite COVID-19 Business 3 December 17:34
Coronavirus adversely affects activities of Georgian JB Group Business 3 December 17:33
Uzbekistan, Turkey discuss creation of industrial zone in Tashkent Business 3 December 17:16
Productivity of Azerbaijani liberated lands to be assessed Economy 3 December 17:15
Baku Metro opens tender to attract renovation, installation services Tenders 3 December 17:11
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG exceeds 195 million barrels Oil&Gas 3 December 17:10
OSCE potential in settlement of conflicts remains in demand – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 17:09
Crude oil shipments decrease at Kazakhstan's Marine Terminal of CPC Oil&Gas 3 December 17:06
Karabakh agreement can positively influence Turkish-Armenian relations - Mevlut Cavusoglu Politics 3 December 17:06
Azerbaijan records annual growth in lending to agricultural sector Finance 3 December 17:04
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for gas purchase Tenders 3 December 16:45
Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum to be established in Baku Politics 3 December 16:42
Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance, repair of office equipment in Turkmenistan Tenders 3 December 16:36
We are entering new post-conflict stage of reconstruction, rehabilitation - Azerbaijani FM Politics 3 December 16:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs Politics 3 December 16:35
SOCAR’s share in Azerbaijan’s natural gas output down Oil&Gas 3 December 16:27
Anti-Azerbaijani efforts of Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces fail Politics 3 December 16:27
Georgia sees increase in public debt Finance 3 December 16:22
Georgian restaurants ask for benefits and salary compensation Business 3 December 16:20
Lithuanian company talks on new payment device for Azerbaijani market ICT 3 December 16:19
Georgian E-Space to attract partners for developing network of charging stations Oil&Gas 3 December 16:17
SOCAR sees increase in proven gas and condensate reserves Oil&Gas 3 December 16:16
Georgian bread company plans to expand its business Business 3 December 16:14
Iran's power production capacity increases Business 3 December 15:53
Employment in Iran's Kurdistan Province increases Business 3 December 15:46
Azerbaijan confirms 4,189 new COVID-19 cases, 2,072 recoveries Society 3 December 15:46
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency declines Finance 3 December 15:41
Commandants appointed for liberated Lachin, Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan Politics 3 December 15:33
Turkish FM talks regional benefits of trilateral agreement on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 15:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 3 December 15:14
Assets of Uzbek commercial banks increase over 10M2020 Finance 3 December 15:14
Greece extends nationwide lockdown by a week, to Dec. 14 Europe 3 December 15:12
Most of Azerbaijani goods' exports via Single Window system falls on air transportation Transport 3 December 15:05
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Qom Province up Business 3 December 15:03
Demand for Azerbaijani commercial banks grows year on year Finance 3 December 15:02
SOCAR’s 2019 oil output exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 3 December 14:58
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed Politics 3 December 14:58
OSCE chairman-in-office welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 14:57
Defense Ministry discloses number of missing Azerbaijani servicemen and currently under medical treatment Politics 3 December 14:51
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 1 million Society 3 December 14:47
Turkmenistan cuts imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 3 December 14:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of its servicemen killed in second Karabakh war Society 3 December 14:41
Azerbaijan lowers cement imports from Turkey Turkey 3 December 14:40
Iran's trade turnover with some Central Asian countries revealed Business 3 December 14:37
Trilateral statement of Nov. 10 ends nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 14:35
Growth pace of both lari and foreign currency deposits slows down in Georgia Finance 3 December 14:23
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on exports and imports of finished textile products Business 3 December 14:23
Iran inaugurates new power projects Oil&Gas 3 December 14:16
Association of electrotechnical enterprises to increase production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 3 December 13:59
Iran declares amount of money paid to tea farmers Business 3 December 13:56
Kazakhstan discusses measures to improve national economy with UNDP Business 3 December 13:54
SOCAR’s proven oil reserves down y-o-y Oil&Gas 3 December 13:54
Azerbaijan creates service post, appoints inspectors in liberated Sugovushan, Talish villages (PHOTO) Society 3 December 13:53
Azerbaijan to solemnly celebrate Victory Day every year on Nov. 8 Politics 3 December 13:52
Lari exchange rate and pandemic impact electricity tariffs in Georgia Oil&Gas 3 December 13:43
Turkey's export to Turkic-speaking countries up Turkey 3 December 13:35
Expenses on construction of enterprises decline in Iran’s Qazvin province Business 3 December 13:18
Iran plans changes to law for citizens paying tax upon leaving country Finance 3 December 13:13
All news