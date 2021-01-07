Washington authorities impose curfew in light of protests and riots

Authorities in Washington D.C. on Wednesday imposed a curfew in light of the protests and unrest in the city center, according to the city Mayor Muriel Bowser, Trend reports citing TASS.

She clarified that the curfew is imposed in the District of Columbia from 6:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 am Thursday, January 7.

Bowser clarified that only those who received special permission, as well as emergency workers, can be on the streets.