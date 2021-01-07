Volvo Cars posts 6% December sales rise as recovery continues

Car maker Volvo Cars said on Thursday its sales grew 6% in December, marking a continued sharp recovery from the lows earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The company, owned by China’s Geely Holding, said sales in the second half were the strongest in its history, while full-year sales dropped 6.2% to 661,713 cars.

“We had a great second half of the year after a tough start, gaining market share in all our main sales regions,” Volvo’s head of Global Commercial Operations, Lex Kerssemakers, said in a statement.

“We aim to build on this positive trend in 2021 as we continue to roll out new electrified Volvos and expand our online business.”

Volvo’s December sales in Europe dropped 1.8%, while China grew 9.9% and sales in the United States jumped 15.2%.