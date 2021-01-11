Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief

US 11 January 2021 15:53 (UTC+04:00)
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime former career diplomat William Burns to lead the CIA, his transition team said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Burns, a former deputy U.S. secretary of state who served 33 years as a U.S. diplomat, is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief
Pakistan developing strategy to include Turkmenistan in trade co-op of CA countries
Pakistan developing strategy to include Turkmenistan in trade co-op of CA countries
Trilateral agreements on Karabakh being implemented - Putin
Trilateral agreements on Karabakh being implemented - Putin
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to consider procedure for control of road transport Transport 16:34
Iran has exclusive jurisdiction to follow Ukrainian plane crash case - Foreign Ministry Society 16:33
Issuers of corporate securities at Baku Stock Exchange exempt from listing fees Finance 16:25
Iran's actions reversible if parties fulfill their JCPOA commitments - Iranian Foreign Ministry Nuclear Program 16:20
Georgia decides to extend restrictions till February 1 due to COVID-19 Business 16:20
Iran's SZOGPC declares its extraction data Oil&Gas 16:20
Uzbekneftegaz reveals emissions volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:05
Dozens of people demanding Pashinyan's resignation rallying in Moscow Armenia 15:58
Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief US 15:53
Work to select territories for geoparks underway - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology Society 15:53
Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field reports several more COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 15:49
Pakistan developing strategy to include Turkmenistan in trade co-op of CA countries Business 15:47
Prices on some construction-related services surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 15:47
Trilateral agreements on Karabakh being implemented - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:40
Natural reserves to be re-created in Azerbaijani liberated areas (PHOTO) Society 15:38
Trilateral meeting held between President Putin, President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO) Politics 15:30
Oil extraction in Iran to grow - National Iranian Oil Company Oil&Gas 15:29
Demand for Turkmenistan’s gasoline grows Oil&Gas 15:27
Georgian Tserti agriculture products sales network to expand Business 15:25
Analyst talks benefits of Azerbaijan's Center for IV Industrial Revolution ICT 15:11
Iran can cooperate with foreign companies – oil minister Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 11 Society 14:57
UK shopper numbers down 27.1% last week as lockdowns hit Europe 14:51
Eliminating four zeros from Iran's national currency not a priority - researcher Finance 14:38
Europe’s gas demand to be on decline from 2024 Oil&Gas 14:31
Enterprises put into operation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 14:25
Turnover of corporate securities' primary market at Baku Stock Exchange surges in 2020 Finance 14:25
Iraq ranks second among Iran`s export target countries Business 14:20
Nur Otan party leads in votes at Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 14:18
Karabakh to turn into corner of paradise - Azerbaijani President's creative plan Politics 14:15
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nearing 5 million tons YTD Oil&Gas 14:13
Contracts signed to maintain and increase oil extraction in Iran Oil&Gas 14:09
Transportation of Turkish goods along BTK corridor becomes regular Transport 14:05
Azerbaijan's MoD starts considering appeals of those released from military service for mobilization Politics 14:03
Iran`s plan to import used cars inefficient - Automobile Importers Association Business 14:02
Iran's Parliament prediction for foreign currency rate increases commodity prices Business 13:57
Kazakhstan-based Freedom Holding Corp. purchases US broker dealer, member of NYSE Finance 13:54
Uzbek currency rates for January 11 Finance 13:54
Kazakhstan temporarily halts oil transit from Russia Oil&Gas 13:53
Tashkent International airport to buy compressed natural gas for gas-cylinder vehicles via tender Tenders 13:53
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 13:52
Tashkent International Airport announces tender for diagnostic services Tenders 13:52
Iran discusses Additional Protocol to Non-Proliferation Treaty Nuclear Program 13:51
Precious metal prices fall in Azerbaijan Finance 13:51
Iran records single-digit unemployment rate in 17 provinces Business 13:51
EasyJet secures new five-year $1.87 billion loan with UK guarantee Europe 13:33
President Aliyev arrives in Moscow for working visit on invitation of President Putin (PHOTO) Politics 13:31
Changing structure of Iran's budget plan - unacceptable, says Iranian President Business 13:31
Private sector participation in Iran's ports - necessary - Iran's Port and Maritime Organization Transport 13:25
Georgia reports 551 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.11 Georgia 13:17
Q1 2021 to be difficult for Georgia's construction sector Construction 13:16
Tashkent TPP in Uzbekistan receives loan for obtaining imported fuel oil Oil&Gas 13:14
OSCE welcomes efficient organization of elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:13
Uzbekistan to invest in fund created by US, Israel, UAE to foster regional co-op Finance 13:13
Turkmenistan prepares agricultural machinery for sowing campaign Business 13:11
Pound sterling in TOP 3 most popular foreign currencies among Georgian depositors Finance 13:10
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 revenues from aluminum export down Business 13:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue updated banknotes soon Finance 13:07
Turkmenistan's Halkbank opens tenders for audit, consulting services Tenders 13:03
Number of Azerbaijani journalists who died from COVID-19 disclosed Society 12:53
Azerbaijan records spike in long-term lending to legal entities in real estate sector Finance 12:42
Iran's East Azerbaijan Province interested in boosting economic co-op with Nakhchivan (PHOTO) Business 12:39
Turkmenistan names planned purchase volume of cotton fiber Business 12:38
Azerbaijan's MoD presents footage from Kalbajar's Keshdak village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:34
France should consider closing borders with UK - epidemiologist Europe 12:32
Azerbaijan eyes to cover bulk of 2021 state budget's deficit via internal borrowing Finance 12:30
Azerbaijan's 11M2020 silk export decreases Business 12:30
Saudi to resume oil production from April onwards Oil&Gas 12:29
Demand exceeding supply on Azerbaijani CBA's auctions from 2Q2020 Finance 12:26
OPEC to continue prioritizing revenue over market share – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:25
Iran's NIDC begins drilling operations in Namavaran oil field Oil&Gas 12:23
Flown by 4 women, Air India's longest direct route flight lands in Bengaluru Other News 12:21
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 12:20
Entire world facing container shortages as China boosts exports Transport 12:18
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenabat Sewing Factory exceeds production plan Business 12:11
Uzbekistan discusses projects with foreign direct investments in pharmaceutical sector Uzbekistan 12:09
Iran's Azar oil field to be officially launched Oil&Gas 11:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:54
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:41
Azerbaijani IT company talks plans to enter international markets ICT 11:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs using new special apps to promote goods Business 11:33
Iran's problems piling up due to being on FATF's blacklist Finance 11:32
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign cooperation program Business 11:29
Automobile plant to be built in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh FEZ Transport 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 11:24
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of foreign investment in 2020 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani currency rate for Jan. 11 Finance 11:03
Uzbekistan in talks with FAO over participation in World Food Summit 2021 Uzbekistan 11:03
Loan portfolio of trade, services sector up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 11 Uzbekistan 10:57
Latvian MFA talks trade relations with Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 11 Finance 10:48
Baku port may resume land trade operations between Europe and Asia Transport 10:46
Azerbaijan's state budget to receive revenues from several state-owned enterprises Finance 10:37
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 Transport 10:35
Most Azerbaijani regions to be financed via local revenues in 2021 Finance 10:28
Turkmenistan sells aviation, lighting kerosene to number of countries on exchange Business 10:28
Hungary interested in considering Azerbaijani gas supplies in its future energy mix Oil&Gas 10:24
India Acquires Sufficient Vaccines to Immunise Healthcare, Frontline Workers: Govt. Official Other News 10:24
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to European energy security, says Hungary Oil&Gas 10:24
All news