Biden to name ex-diplomat Burns for CIA chief
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate longtime former career diplomat William Burns to lead the CIA, his transition team said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Burns, a former deputy U.S. secretary of state who served 33 years as a U.S. diplomat, is currently the president of the international affairs think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
