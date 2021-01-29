Goldman Sachs raises MONETA stake 10.45% amid offer from PPF
Goldman Sachs has raised its holding in Czech MONETA Money Bank 10.45% from 3.22%, a regulatory filing with the Czech central bank showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The increase comes after Czech investment group PPF offered to buy out as much as 29% of MONETA shares at 80 crowns per share and subsequently offer to merge the bank with PPF’s Czech banking activities.
