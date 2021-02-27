U.S. FDA advisors recommend approving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended on Friday to authorize Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The positive vote, after hours of scientific discussion, paves the way for an official decision the FDA will make over the coming weekend.

If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets FDA approval, it will be the third vaccine to be available in the United States, after the other two made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Unlike the two-shot dosing for the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. Meanwhile, it does not require ultra-cold storage.