At least 15 shot, 2 dead in "gang-related" shooting in Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, and two of them killed, in a "pop-up party" at a business on the South Side of Chicago on early Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting happened at 4:40 a.m. A 31-year-old woman, who was shot three times including once in the head, was found dead outside the building; and a 39-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg, was later found dead inside a backroom in the business that operates as a tow company but also serves as an event space for pop-up parties, Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday.

The people, who were shot, are aged from 20 to 44.

Chicago police believe the shooting was gang-related. It wasn't clear how many people opened fire, the police said.