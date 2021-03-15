At least 15 shot, 2 dead in "gang-related" shooting in Chicago

US 15 March 2021 04:48 (UTC+04:00)
At least 15 shot, 2 dead in "gang-related" shooting in Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, and two of them killed, in a "pop-up party" at a business on the South Side of Chicago on early Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting happened at 4:40 a.m. A 31-year-old woman, who was shot three times including once in the head, was found dead outside the building; and a 39-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg, was later found dead inside a backroom in the business that operates as a tow company but also serves as an event space for pop-up parties, Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday.

The people, who were shot, are aged from 20 to 44.

Chicago police believe the shooting was gang-related. It wasn't clear how many people opened fire, the police said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
5.1-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
5.1-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Servicemen allowed to run for president in Iran
Servicemen allowed to run for president in Iran
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 14
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
France records 26,343 coronavirus infections in past 24 hours Europe 08:07
North Macedonia looks for diversification, eyes to connect to Azerbaijan's SGC - minister (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Turkey reports 13,378 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:10
Georgia has 'sectoral opportunities' for Canadian companies - Foreign Affairs Business 06:09
At least 15 shot, 2 dead in "gang-related" shooting in Chicago US 04:48
Iran suspends flights from Iraq over new strain of COVID-19 Iran 03:38
Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine -government Europe 02:45
Israel's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,000 Israel 01:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 461,000 in past day World 01:07
Opening of communications will be in benefit of all regional countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 00:28
Now, we need to concentrate on future - Azerbaijani president Politics 00:24
Iran reveals amount of funds allocated to Tehran Municipality Business 00:08
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway to be completed in several years at best – Minister Construction 00:04
Laborers' salaries in Iran increase Finance 00:03
Azerbaijani ministry to support IT companies in development of digital transformation ICT 00:01
Iran boosts red meat production Business 14 March 23:59
Business circles welcome Turkey's new economic reforms Turkey 14 March 23:59
Representative of European Council to continue negotiations in Georgia tomorrow Georgia 14 March 23:50
Spanish police arrest biggest cocaine gang in Madrid Europe 14 March 23:33
Qatar reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 170,252 in total Arab World 14 March 23:04
EBRD developing strategy for management and reform of enterprises in Uzbekistan Business 14 March 22:14
President Aliyev receives delegation led by OSCE Chairman-in-Office (PHOTO) Politics 14 March 21:49
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture output over 2M2021 Business 14 March 21:31
Azerbaijan's import of ships, floating structures down in value terms Business 14 March 21:11
Iran improves quality of gas extracted at Shanol field Oil&Gas 14 March 21:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 15 Oil&Gas 14 March 20:59
VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement Other News 14 March 20:35
British Airways to launch digital vaccine passports Europe 14 March 20:02
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records growth in cargo traffic since early 2021 Transport 14 March 19:55
I have mixed feelings being in liberated Aghdam - top official Politics 14 March 19:35
Irish health official recommends temporary suspension of use of AstraZeneca vaccine Europe 14 March 19:05
5.1-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran Society 14 March 18:42
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 14 March 18:35
Over 1M workers to get jabs in major lift for Turkish tourism industry Turkey 14 March 18:34
Iran to increase annual capacity of its seaports Transport 14 March 18:31
Turkmenistan Railways re-opens tender to buy spare parts for freight cars Tenders 14 March 18:21
Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring Europe 14 March 18:11
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 14 March 17:57
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up interest-bearing state bonds for auction Finance 14 March 17:43
COVID-19 cases in Russia's capital top 1 mln Russia 14 March 17:34
12 officers injured during protest against coronavirus measures in Germany Europe 14 March 17:01
Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against coronavirus Society 14 March 16:45
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization discloses its annual budget Nuclear Program 14 March 16:39
National Geographic Magazine shares photo of Khudaferin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district on its Instagram page (PHOTO) Society 14 March 16:31
Azerbaijan confirms 234 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 14 March 16:14
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for consumables Tenders 14 March 15:54
Baku Metro opens tender for purchase of metal products Tenders 14 March 15:49
Servicemen allowed to run for president in Iran Society 14 March 15:43
Special envoy of EC President meets Georgian UNM-Strength in Unity bloc members Georgia 14 March 15:32
Turkey cuts costs with local version of COVID-19 drug favipiravir Turkey 14 March 15:27
Foreign investments made in Iran's industrial, mining and trade sectors jump Finance 14 March 15:25
India can learn from Azerbaijan how to spend smart on military - opinion Commentary 14 March 15:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 14 Society 14 March 15:00
Azerbaijan changes procedure for subsidizing agricultural output Economy 14 March 14:59
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Russia 14 March 14:44
India reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 infections this year Other News 14 March 13:53
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 14 March 13:23
Agenda for OSCE Chairperson's-in-Office visit to Azerbaijan unveiled Politics 14 March 13:16
Kazakhstan’s authorities probe three main theories of An-26’s crash Kazakhstan 14 March 13:05
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial sector Finance 14 March 13:01
Azerbaijani IDPs take part in e-survey on return to Karabakh Society 14 March 12:31
Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end Other News 14 March 12:22
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.02 mln: Africa CDC Other News 14 March 11:55
Turkey's largest port Mersin to gain 0.8M TEU capacity in expansion Turkey 14 March 11:22
Georgia reports 268 coronavirus cases, 233 recoveries, 5 deaths Georgia 14 March 11:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 14 March 11:10
Iran's agricultural exports far exceed imports Business 14 March 11:10
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry to allocate funds for audit of financial statements Finance 14 March 11:09
FAO to assist Uzbekistan in increasing productive capacity of potato growing Uzbekistan 14 March 11:07
Uzbekistan to end mandatory COVID-19 testing at border checkpoints Uzbekistan 14 March 11:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil & gas sector’s highlights Oil&Gas 14 March 10:40
Japan limits foreign delegations to Tokyo Olympics Other News 14 March 10:23
Israeli football fans return to stadiums after one year Israel 14 March 09:47
Brazil sees 76,178 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 14 March 09:19
Top Chinese steelmaking city to punish firms that stray from anti-pollution plan Other News 14 March 08:54
Iran registers 2.2% economic growth: CBI Iran 14 March 08:12
Turkey hiring law firm for F-35 program also benefits US firms Turkey 14 March 08:10
Immunization to begin from March 15 - Georgian Health Minister Georgia 14 March 08:08
Kazakhstan has detected 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 595 patients have recovered Kazakhstan 14 March 08:02
Iran's ISOICO repairs oil tanker Business 14 March 07:30
Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 Other News 14 March 06:53
Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000 Europe 14 March 06:02
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Russia year-on-year Business 14 March 05:11
Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80% of population by end of September Europe 14 March 04:30
Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity - PM Johnson Europe 14 March 03:42
China-Brunei joint venture contributes to local employment with latest education cooperation Arab World 14 March 02:57
French coronavirus cases near 30,000 as vaccinations top 5 million Europe 14 March 02:04
Bitcoin rises 6.2 percent to $60,791 Finance 14 March 01:17
Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots Europe 14 March 00:28
EU delegation in Georgia sums second day of Christian Danielsson’s visit Georgia 14 March 00:00
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap for implementing hydropower project Kyrgyzstan 13 March 23:58
Clinical trial of Cuba-Iran Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccines carried out Iran 13 March 23:56
Turkmenistan increases export of ECO-93 diesel fuel Oil&Gas 13 March 23:53
Falsified mythic story about tigranakert is over - top official Politics 13 March 23:28
Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac Other News 13 March 23:15
Turkmenistan ratifies Memorandum with Azerbaijan on "Dostluq" field Turkmenistan 13 March 22:38
UK reports 121 new COVID deaths and 5,534 new cases Europe 13 March 22:19
Volkswagen's Porsche AG to raise stake in Croatia's Rimac to 24% Business 13 March 21:51
Turkey reports 15,082 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Turkey 13 March 21:28
EU Ambassador congratulates Georgia on Covid-19 vaccines delivery Georgia 13 March 21:19
All news