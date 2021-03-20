Biden to meet with Putin ‘when time is right’, says White House

US President Joe Biden will have a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, when the time is right, White House deputy spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists aboard the presidential plane en route to the state of Georgia, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The president will meet with President Putin when the time is right," she said. "President Biden and President Putin have different perspectives of their respective countries, but where they agree is that we should continue to look for ways to work together where it is in our mutual interest."

She mentioned the New START Treaty, prolonged in February, as one example of such cooperation.