The Crew Dragon manned spacecraft with the Crew-1 mission aboard has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), returning to Earth, Trend reports citing TASS.

The undocking of the spacecraft with four astronauts aboard - NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi - occurred in an automated mode at 20:35 EST (04:35 GMT+4, May 2).