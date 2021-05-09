2 people, including child, shot in NYC Times Square

Two people, including a child, were shot in Times Square in New York City on Saturday afternoon, local media reported, citing police sources, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. local time at 44th Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, authorities said.

The victims were sent to a nearby hospital and both are expected to survive, according to police.

There are currently no arrests and an investigation is underway.