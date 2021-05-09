2 people, including child, shot in NYC Times Square
Two people, including a child, were shot in Times Square in New York City on Saturday afternoon, local media reported, citing police sources, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. local time at 44th Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, authorities said.
The victims were sent to a nearby hospital and both are expected to survive, according to police.
There are currently no arrests and an investigation is underway.
Latest
Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst
Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance in exercises with clubs, ribbons as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO)