U.S. advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19
The United States on Monday advised its citizens against traveling to Japan due to COVID-19 risk, two months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The State Department raised its travel advisory for Japan and Sri Lanka to "Level 4: Do Not Travel," the most restrictive category.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Japan due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country," the State Department posted on its website.
The warning came just two months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.
