Pentagon announces 150 mln USD in security assistance for Ukraine

The Pentagon on Friday announced 150 million U.S. dollars of security assistance package for Ukraine to enhance its defense capability, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The United States will provide Ukraine with counter-artillery radars, counter-unmanned aerial systems, secure communications gear, electronic warfare and military medical evacuation equipment, and training and equipment to improve the operational safety and capacity of Ukrainian Air Force bases, according to a Pentagon statement.

The statement said that the package represents the remaining funds appropriated by Congress for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) in Fiscal Year 2021, which ends on Sept. 30.

The United States had provided 125 million dollars of security assistance to Ukraine this March.

The package "is made possible by the Defense Department, in coordination with the Department of State, certifying that Ukraine has made sufficient progress on defense reforms this year," it added.