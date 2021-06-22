US envoy to return to Moscow this week - Department of State
US Ambassador John Sullivan will return to Moscow "this week," US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"That’s in part because we remain committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both as a means to advance US interests but also to reduce the risk of miscalculation between our two countries," Price said.
