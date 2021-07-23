Argentina vaccinates over 50 pct of population against COVID-19

More than 50 percent of Argentina's population is vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of its mass immunization campaign, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Argentina covered 50.41 percent of the total population with at least one vaccine dose," the ministry said in a statement.

As of Thursday, 32,867,774 doses had been distributed, with 28,674,364 doses applied, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.

Of the total number of vaccines administered, 22,876,517 people received their first dose, while 5,797,847 were fully vaccinated, out of a population of over 45.3 million, according to census data.

The Argentine province of Buenos Aires, the most populated in the country, immunized 50.28 percent of its population with the first dose, while the capital city Buenos Aires vaccinated 60.38 percent of its residents.

As of Wednesday, Argentina had accumulated 4,798,851 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 102,818 deaths from the disease.