U.S. administers 346.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States had administered 346,456,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The figures were up from the 345,640,466 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 31.

The agency said 191,498,983 people had received at least one dose, while 164,757,423 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.