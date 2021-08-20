Biden, Macron discuss close cooperation on Afghanistan - White House

Presidents of the United States and France Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Afghanistan, including the Kabul airport evacuation process, in a phone call, the White House said in a statement following the call, Trend reports citing TASS.

"They [Biden and Macron] underscored the importance of continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan, including through multilateral fora, on the provision of humanitarian assistance and support for refugees," the statement reads.