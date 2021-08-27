US did not request Russia’s assistance in investigating Kabul airport attack — Kremlin

Washington did not request Moscow’s assistance in investigating the terrorist attack at Kabul’s airport, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"To provide assistance to someone, one should be requested to do so. I know nothing about any requests from the Americans on that score," he said when asked whether Russia is ready to assist the US in investigating the terrorist attack.

Peskov stressed that all intelligence agencies were "working day and night monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and predicting potential scenarios."

He refrained from answering a question on whether Russia’s special services had any information about preparations for the Kabul terrorist attack. "I will leave this question unanswered as well. Predictions by intelligence agencies in various countries that such terror attacks are possible within days were broadcast extensively," he noted.