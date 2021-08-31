Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher

Powerful Ida, which made landfall in southern U.S. state Lousiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, has forced much of U.S. gasoline refining and oil production along the Gulf coast to a halt, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Gas prices in the country could increase in the coming days as a result, energy experts say, noting the possible hike may exacerbate inflation that's already hurting American consumers.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the country stood at 3.15 U.S. dollars on Monday, down 1 cent from a week earlier but up 92 cents from a year earlier, according to the American Automobile Association.

However, wholesale gasoline futures were about 5 cents higher in early trading on Monday.