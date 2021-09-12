FBI publishes first document unclassified under Biden’s decree

The Federal Bureau of Investigation published on its website the first in the series of documents related to the 9/11 tragedy, to be unclassified under US President Joe Biden’s executive order, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This material is being released in response to the executive order, signed September 3, 2021, on the declassification review of certain documents concerning the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001," a note to the document says.