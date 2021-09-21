US not seeking new Cold War, Biden says

The US does not want a new Cold War and a global split into opposing blocs, US President Joe Biden said, speaking at the UN General Assembly 76th session Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"All the major powers in the world have a duty, in my view, to carefully manage their relationships so they do not tip from responsible competition to conflict," he said. "The US will compete and will compete vigorously, and lead with our values and our strength to stand up for our allies and our friends, and oppose attempts by stronger countries dominating weaker ones, whether through changes to territory by force, economic coercion, technical exploitation or disinformation."

"But we are not seeking - I say it again - we are not seeking a new Cold War with world divided into rigid blocs," Biden underscored.

According to the US President, Washington is ready to work with any country that seeks peaceful resolution of mutual challenges, even if there are disagreements in other fields.