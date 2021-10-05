US IT companies’ stocks plummet amid outage

Facebook shares dropped 4.89% on Monday amid reports of massive disruptions in the activities of social networks and messengers - Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram - around the world, according to the New York Stock Exchange, Trend reports citing TASS.

Shares of other large US IT companies are also falling. Thus, shares of Twitter fell by 5.79%, Alphabet (owns Google) - by 2.11%, Amazon - by 2.85 %, Apple - by 2.46%.

The NASDAQ fell by 311.22 points (2.14%) to 14,255.48 points, the Dow Jones fell by 323.27 points (0.94%) to 34,003.19 points, and the S&P 500 fell by 56.55 points (1.30%) to around 4,300.49 points.