At least 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in Southern California

A small plane on Monday afternoon crashed into homes in Santee, 220 km south of Los Angeles, killing at least two people, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The local FOX 5 news channel reported that the plane, which took off from Yuma of Arizona, crashed around 12:15 p.m. local time, and the authority who had no idea how many people were on the plane believed that the injuries were "non survivable."

The plane, a Cessna 340A, is a six-seat aircraft with a twin piston engine.