Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan stepping down
Top U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down, the State Department said on Monday, less than two months after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Khalilzad will be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, noting that West will work closely with the U.S. embassy, which is now based in Doha, on U.S. interests in Afghanistan.
A person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Khalilzad submitted his resignation on Friday.
