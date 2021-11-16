Biden tells Xi must ensure relations do not veer into open conflict
U.S. President Joe Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that they both have a responsibility as leaders to ensure that relations between China and the United States do not veer into open conflict, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Xi told Biden in the video conference the two countries face multiple challenges together and must increase communication and cooperation.
