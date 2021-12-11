2 Dead, 5 Injured After Tornado Hits Arkansas Nursing Home

A tornado ripped through a nursing home in Arkansas Friday night, killing two people and injuring five others, an official said, Trend reports citing US News.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist.

The nursing home has about 90 beds.