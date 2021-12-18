Talks with Iran are 'not going well' - Sullivan

The negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran are "not going well," United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, Trend reports citing Teletrader.

Answering questions during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, Sullivan explained that Washington does "not yet have a path back into the JCPOA."

Efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal have "proven more difficult" than the US has initially assumed they would be, Sullivan concluded.