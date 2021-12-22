U.S. security adviser to visit Israel for talks on Iran

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to visit Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other top officials on Iran's nuclear program, Israeli authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Sullivan is expected to land in Israel later on Tuesday for a one-day visit. He has scheduled meetings with Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to separate statements issued by the ministers' offices.

Sullivan is joined by the National Security Council's Middle East director Brett McGurk, Israel's state-owned Kan news TV reported.

After the meetings, he is expected to travel to Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss bilateral ties.