Biden says 2024 reelection run depends on his health

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday added a caveat to his contention that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024, saying that he would do so if he remains in good health, Trend reports citing Fox News.

Biden made the assertion in response to a question from ABC News anchor David Muir, who asked the president if he intended to seek reelection, especially in light of the promise he made in 2020 that he would serve eight years if elected.

"Yes, but look, I'm a great respecter of fate," Biden answered. "Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now—if I'm in good health—then, in fact, I would run again."

Biden's response to Muir comes amid speculation whether the 79-year-old president will choose to run again, especially given his age and plummeting poll ratings.

Last week, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the White House press corps that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024 with Vice President Kamala Harris, despite a report from The Wall Street Journal in which Harris said she and Biden have not discussed whether he plans to run for a second term.

"Well, I mean, I can't speak to a conversation that the vice president and the president have," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "I could only say what and reiterate what Jen [Psaki] has said, and what the president has said himself, that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024. I don't have any more to add."

Muir also asked whether Biden would run again if Trump were to oppose him in 2024.

"You're trying to tempt me now?" Biden replied. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running."