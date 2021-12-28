Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements
President Joe Biden said on Monday he would support an effort to shorten COVID-19 quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the novel coronavirus if U.S. health authorities recommend such a change, Trend reports citing Reuters.
U.S. health authorities currently recommend a 10-day quarantine period for most Americans who test positive for COVID-19 but last week said healthcare workers who contract the virus can return to work after seven days of isolation.
