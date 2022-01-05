Toyota tops GM in US for first time

Toyota Motor has for the first time outsold General Motors in annual US sales. The Japanese automaker took the top slot as it managed to avoid the worst of pandemic supply constraints, Trend reports citing NHK.

Toyota Motor North America executives said that the company sold more than 2.33 million new vehicles in 2021. The largest US automaker GM sold about 2.21 million during the same period. It is the first time since 1931 that GM has not been the number-one selling automaker in the US.

The sales figure for GM is a 12.9 percent drop from the previous year. The global semiconductor shortage played a role as it forced the company to suspend production in North America.

Toyota also cut back its output, but on a more limited scale. Meanwhile, sales of its hybrid models grew in the US.