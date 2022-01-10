Nations are free to choose their own alliances - State Department

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in Geneva and said the US is committed to the principle that countries are free to choose their own alliances, according to a statement by State Department Spokesman Ned Price, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement, Sherman and Ryabkov discussed the bilateral topics that Russia and the US would address during the extraordinary meeting of the Strategic Stability Dialogue on January 10.

"The Deputy Secretary stressed the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances," Price said.

"The deputy secretary affirmed that the United States would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy," Price said. "The United States will discuss certain bilateral issues with Russia at the SSD, but will not discuss European security without our European Allies and partners."

Price was referring to the Strategic Stability Dialogue.

"The Deputy Secretary underscored that discussion of certain subjects would be reserved for the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on January 12 and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna on January 13," he said in the statement.

Lt. Gen. James Mingus, director of operations, Joint Staff, and Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Aleksander Fomin took part in the meeting, according to the statement.