U.S. Navy secretary tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Del Toro, who has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, said he is following health instructions and will be quarantined for at least five days.

"During this time, I will attend key meetings and discussions virtually," the official said, adding that Meredith Berger, performing the duties of under secretary of the U.S. Navy, will represent him at in-person obligations.

"We must continue to vaccinate our naval forces and look out for our physical health as we finish the fight against COVID," Del Toro stressed.

The head of the U.S. Navy is among military leaders of the country who were infected with COVID-19 in January.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few weeks.

The United States has reported nearly 75 million COVID-19 infections and more than 886,000 deaths as of Monday night, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.