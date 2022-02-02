Amazon to create 1,500 new apprenticeships in UK in 2022

Amazon will create 1,500 new apprenticeships in the United Kingdom in 2022, it said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The internet giant said it was offering 40 entry to degree-level apprenticeship schemes, including new schemes in the areas of publishing, retailing, marketing, and a programme focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

Amazon said it grew its permanent UK workforce by 25,000 in 2021, taking the total to 70,000.