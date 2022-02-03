White House says Biden to watch Beijing Winter Olympics

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to watch the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Yes, absolutely. We all do," Psaki told reporters during the daily White House press briefing. "We are looking forward to it and to cheering on our American athletes who will be competing."

The opening ceremony of the Games will take place on Friday, with competition running on Feb. 2-20.

The U.S. team for the Games includes 224 athletes.